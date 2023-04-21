GROOVIN THE MOO
MAITLAND SHOWGROUND
Groovin the Moo returns to Maitland Showground this Saturday, boasting a stacked lineup featuring the likes of Amy Shark, Ball Park Music, Alt-J, Denzel Curry, Fatboy Slim, Ocean Alley and Confidence Man. Maitland is one of only six regional centres across Australia to feature on the GTM tour. Read more on page 6.
CLASSICAL MUSIC
COFFIN LANE
Coffin Lane at The Levee will be illuminated for an intimate evening of music from 5pm to 9pm this Saturday at Classical by Candlelight, featuring music from Joshua Anderson, Charlene Law, Hunter Valley Strings and the Sanusi Trio.
COMIC WORKSHOP
STILLSBURY LANE
Swing past Stillsbury Lane this Saturday from 9am to get stuck into a free cartoon and illustration workshop with mural painter James O'Hanlon, designed for ages 11 to 15-years-old. Each participant will make their own hand-bound comic book. Book at www.mymaitland.com.au/event/make-your-own-comic-workshop.
ZINE WORKSHOP
MOORE STREET
What is a zine, you ask? A zine (pronounced zeen) is a self created booklet, usually designed by physically cutting and gluing text and images together to create a short story. Recommended for 10-year-olds and older, the 1.5 hour session on Sunday morning at 10am at Moore Street will take participants through the process. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/zine-workshop-at-moore-street.
GUIDED TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
On Saturday morning, explore Maitland Gaol with someone who knew it best - a former warden. On this 90 minute tour, hear stories from the perspective of someone who looked after the worst of the worst for going on 20 years. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/ex-warder-guided-day-tour to book.
CONTACT US
SHARE YOUR NEWS
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.