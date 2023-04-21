What is a zine, you ask? A zine (pronounced zeen) is a self created booklet, usually designed by physically cutting and gluing text and images together to create a short story. Recommended for 10-year-olds and older, the 1.5 hour session on Sunday morning at 10am at Moore Street will take participants through the process. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/zine-workshop-at-moore-street.