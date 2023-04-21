Works on a brand new chapel for the Catholic schools of Chisholm is underway, with construction estimated to be completed mid 2024.
Once constructed, Chisholm Chapel will be a dedicated intimate space for prayer and liturgy at the heart of both St Bede's Catholic College and St Aloysius Primary School.
Bishop Michael Kennedy and Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle CEO Sean Scanlon turned the first sod as part of a ceremony to celebrate the start of works for the new chapel, and the next stage of the Chisholm educational precinct expansion.
St Bede's Catholic College principal John Murphy attended the sod turning ceremony on Tuesday, April 18 and said the ceremony was another significant moment in the journey of St Bede's and St Aloysius.
"I think what made it special was it was the first time that Bishop Michael Kennedy had been out to Chisholm," he said.
When completed, Chisholm Chapel will be a circular building with the Stations of the Cross displayed on its undercover exterior, landscaped gardens, a reflection pool and statues of St Bede, St Aloysius and Mary.
The chapel, which is being constructed in partnership with Richard Crookes Construction, has been in planning for some time with the late Bishop Bill Wright helping with aspects of the design.
"We're hoping to have not only year masses and classroom masses but even the opportunities for before school mass," Mr Murphy said.
In addition to the chapel, further works are underway at St Bede's Catholic College which includes a multi-purpose sports hall, performing arts studio and technological and applied science workshop facilities.
The further works will complete the fourth and final building at St Bede's Catholic College.
Mr Murphy said the completion of the fourth building will allow for the college to offer a greater range of subjects and to also host community events.
"We're looking forward to having a few inter-school competitions, particularly basketball," he said.
Mr Murphy said the final stages of the construction works are due to be complete by late 2024 or very early 2025.
The total works will cost approximately $43 million, made up of $37 million from the Catholic Diocese and $6 million funded by the NSW Government.
Foundation principal at St Bede's Catholic College since the very beginning in 2017, Mr Murphy said it makes him feel really proud to see it all come together.
"I was always hoping somewhere in my career that I could do something that would really make a difference," he said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
