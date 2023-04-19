Golden era Bulldogs from 1993-95 three-peat and 2013 grand final back at Kurri

The Kurri Kurri Bulldogs three-peat premiers will be holding a reunion at Saturday's Newcastle RL clash against Western Suburbs at the Kurri Kurri Sportsground.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the first of the three premierships under Steve Linnane alongside his brother Danny, the current Kurri coach, and their cousin Jason.
Kurri beat Wests in 1993 and 1995 and won the 1994 title against Toronto (Macquarie Scorpions), the team who smashed the current Bulldogs 62-6 last Saturday.
The Bulldogs 2013 grand final side which lost to Wests will also be marking 10 years since they advanced from the elimination final to contest the decider.
Bulldogs coach Danny Linnane is hoping the past players will provide inspiration for his young and inexperienced team on Saturday when they host Western Suburbs.
He said that if nothing else he hoped the current team would learn about the effort required on and off the field to be successful.
"Week-in-week-out you need to be switched on constantly and obviously you have a result like we did on the weekend when basically we just did not turn up mentally and Macquarie gave us a hiding," he said.
"Obviously all the boys were a bit dejected about the loss, but they need to learn that you need to prepare well and be up for it every game. And in the game it is being up to it for every minute, every second.
"Some of the boys new to the competition are coming to grips with the weekly grind of a tough competition, there no easy games and no time to clock off in games."
The Linnane family is still synonymous with the Bulldogs and Danny's son Brodie is a key member of the current team and Tom McKenzie, the assistant coach, is the son of Danny and Steve's sister Marie. Her other son Ethan played in the 2013 losing grand final.
Danny said his brother and cousin would be unable to attend, but he expected the majority of the team to be at the reunion and a strong contingent from the 2013 team including current under-19s coach Mitch Cullen.
He said there were a core of 12-13 players who played in all three grand finals in the team brought together by Steve after his playing days in the NRL with St George and Newcastle.
The key signings were NRL experienced backs Brian Quinton (St George and Newcastle) and Glenn Miller (Newcastle and Penrith), who Danny credits with lifting the bar to make the side title contenders.
"Kurri hadn't won it for 47 years I think it was. Getting an opportunity to play with my brother Steve, who is a fair bit older than me, after watching him play right through with St George and the Knights was great.
"Steve was able to get a couple of guys in Brian Quinton and Glenn Miller. Those two guys lifted the bar for us and made us into premiership contenders.
"It was pretty exciting. I was only a young fella. My cousin Jason and I were both only 20 playing first grade in obviously a very strong competition.
"Just the buzz in the community, a parade, signing memorabilia for hundreds of fans and then probably 16,000 of the 18,000 fans at the No.1 Sportsground for the final were supporting Kurri. Going back to the Workers Club in Kurri we had to go around the back as we couldn't even get in the front door. It was like you were at a rock concert.
"We are all Dubbo born boys. the whole family moved to Sydney in 1982 when Steve started playing in Sydney and I came up here when he went out to Kurri to coach.
"I played 14 seasons with the club, then the two young boys (his youngest son Jye is playing with the Newcastle Knights juniors) started their football careers and went through. I was coaching and president of the juniors for about seven years and now I find myself coaching first grade."
The Bulldogs are winless after four rounds and are missing nine first graders from their starting team and have 26 on the injury list across the club.
They have faced the top three teams from last season and Wyong, are one of three unbeaten teams to start the year. Wests beat Northern Hawks 8-0 in round one, but haven't won since.
"At the moment I'm basically fielding a reserve grade team," Danny said. "We said at the start of the season we couldn't afford injuries and it's all we have had.
"We do not have the depth or strength in the lower grades to cover it."
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
