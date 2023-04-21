Rotary's Ride and Run fundraiser is on this Sunday, April 23, and it's a rare chance to see the historic World War II bunker on the grounds of Tocal Agricultural College.
The bunker was used for anti-aircraft target practice, and the Rotary Ride and Run is the only event where the public can access the bunker.
The 2023 Ride and Run, called Bunker and Back, will have options for runners and bike riders to complete a 20, 40 or 60km loop around the picturesque Tocal Agricultural College.
Hosted by the Rotary Club of Rutherford Telarah, the event will raise money for sports concussion research, conducted by Hunter Medical Research Institute and University of Newcastle research fellow Dr Andrew Gardner.
Dr Gardner is also the co-director of Hunter New England Health's sport concussion clinic.
Every year, the Rotary Ride and Run, supported by Quarry Mining, passes the bunker and raises money for sports concussion research.
Originally scheduled for October, the event was washed out and this will be the first time it's been held in April.
Rotary Club of Rutherford Telarah secretary Michael Weatherall said the Sunday before Anzac Day was chosen as a fitting way to pause in remembrance.
The non-competitive, social competition costs $60 to participate, which includes a medal of participation and a bacon and egg sandwich.
For more information and tickets visit www.bunkerandback.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
