The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/History
Our History
Things to Do

Maitland Regional Museum launches new Walka Water Works exhibition

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
April 20 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Regional Museum president Dr Janece McDonald. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.
Maitland Regional Museum president Dr Janece McDonald. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

Did you know Walka Water Works was the first sophisticated system in the country to turn river water into filtered tap water?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.