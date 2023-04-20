Did you know Walka Water Works was the first sophisticated system in the country to turn river water into filtered tap water?
Maitland Regional Museum is hosting a six week exhibition for the people of Maitland to learn more about the historically significant heritage-listed site.
First operational in 1887, Walka Water Works pumped and treated water from the Hunter River, supplying Maitland, Morpeth and Newcastle with clean water.
Prior to this, residents relied on creeks, tanks and bores for their domestic water supply. It remained the primary supply of water for Maitland, Morpeth and Newcastle until Chichester Dam opened in 1924.
Museum president Dr Janece McDonald said the exibition, called Maitland's Iconic Walka Water Works, showcases the sites history and how it evolved to what it is today.
"This is a collection, there are about 12 items from the Maitland City Council collection which were originally stored a Walka Water Works, and then there's about 12 panels that have been printed out detailing the history and the significance," she said.
The exhibition also features a beautiful bread and butter plate, which has a picture of Walka Water Works on it from a 1913 postcard, on loan to the museum from the family of the original owner.
Dr McDonald said she would invite all Maitland residents to come along and learn about the local waterworks.
"Maitland has so many little pockets of history that people focus on, things like Molly Morgan and Les Darcy, but there's much more to Maitland," she said.
"It's a hugely significant feat of engineering.
"It's state heritage listed, the whole works - not just the building but the whole works, the pipeline that brings the water from the river, the settling tanks, the erosion tanks, the filter beds."
The exhibition opens on Saturday, April 21 and will run every Saturday and Sunday until Sunday, May 28, from 10am to 3pm.
The exhibition's preview and opening is on Friday, April 21 from 6pm to 7.30pm, and bookings are essential at maitlandrmuseum@gmail.com. Tickets are $15 and include refreshments and canapes followed by a talk.
The museum is located in Brough House, 73 Church Street, Maitland.
It costs $5 for adults and is free for children. Weekday group bookings can be arranged by contacting maitlandrmuseum@gmail.com.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
