Delays in floodlighting upgrades has left the Lochinvar Rovers Football Club frustrated on the eve of the 2023 season.
A month later Maitland City Council met with the club to discuss the timeframe for the construction of the new lights, now slated for August, once the football season is over.
The new lighting is expected to be ready by February next year, costing a total of $450,000.
Lochinvar Rovers president Lisa Duhig said there are a number of issues with the grounds which are putting a strain on the club's volunteers.
"Training is also a juggling game trying to allow volunteer coaches the times and lit space that suits their limited available time to coach children - Wednesday nights are packed in like sardines," she said.
"48 teams with 43 per cent female players and this year we have not been able to cater for those players as they become adults to play on a Friday night."
One field has floodlighting for match play while another is bright enough for training. Ms Duhig said players train in the twilight on field three.
The Australian standard for floodlighting is 100 lux for match play and 50 for training.
The council has suggested the club use Ernie Jurd Oval in Largs in the interim. Lighting upgrades at this oval were completed earlier this year.
While Lochinvar Rovers have floated the idea of putting in portable lighting, with the council asking for a detailed lighting plan to meet Australian standards.
Ms Duhig said the grounds also need to be irrigated and improvements need to be made to the change rooms.
"We have a guy that walks around dragging the heaviest hose you have ever seen, to try and water our fields," she said.
Lochinvar Rovers are one of NSW's fastest growing football clubs and Ms Duhig said the club had a dedicated team of volunteers.
"The volunteer effort is huge and it would be great to see council working better with their often skilled volunteer workforce," she said.
The club has ballooned in size over recent seasons, going from approximately 150 players a few years ago to 500 players.
A Maitland City Council spokesperson said the organisation manages 141 venues for sport, 210 clubs and more than 110,000 booking hours in a calendar year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.