Thornton volunteer-powered charity We Care Connect has reached the milestone of helping 1000 disadvantaged Lower Hunter kids.
The organisation provides children in need with things like car seats, cots, bedding, bottles, prams and clothing, and packages them up to suit each child's individual needs.
It's just seven months since the organisation opened the doors of its Thornton warehouse.
Currently, the organisation is calling for donations of warm clothing and bedding as we approach the winter months.
At a celebratory morning tea on Wednesday, April 19, We Care Connect volunteers and community members gathered at the Thornton warehouse to mark helping 1000 children.
Chief executive officer, founder and volunteer Derryck Klarkowski said when the organisation first began seven years ago on the Central Coast, it started with 6000 items.
The 6000 items lasted them about nine months. Now, the organisation goes through 20,000 items every month.
He said the vision was always to open the organisation in the Hunter, because "for every child in poverty on the Central Coast, there's two in the Hunter".
"We try to help kids in a very practical way by giving them the things their families can't give them, care and safety items, clothes and prams," Mr Klarkowski said.
"We also are trying to break the cycle of poverty, by giving them dignity, by giving them education and other welfare."
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold attended the morning tea, congratulating the organisation's volunteers for their achievement.
"For you to be able to volunteer and contribute to an organisation that can bundle up and provide opportunities for those kids to live a happy, healthy, normal life, when they're going through their own difficulties, means the world to charities that support people and in particular to those children and those parents," he said.
"Congratulations Derryck, to We Care Connect, to Kath [Post, Hunter coordinator] and all the volunteers in particular, charities like this do not succeed without the work of volunteers like you, so thank you for all that you do."
We Care Connect's most recent program data shows that 56 per cent of children it supports are living in sole-parent households, 37 per cent are affected by family violence, and 37 per cent are affected by illness or disability. 32 per cent of the children identified as Indigenous.
The organisation has received 10,000 donated items since opening in Thornton in September, 2022, and has a team of 40 volunteers helping up to 20 children per week.
The organisation collects donations from drop off points across the Lower Hunter, and sorts them in their warehouse where packages are then put together for individual children.
Caseworkers from organisations like Vinnies, Samaritans and the Department of Communities and Justice contact We Care Connect when they know of a child in need.
We Care Connect helps kids in all stages of life, from providing an expectant mother with a car seat so she can get her baby home from hospital, to school supplies and clothing for high school aged students.
Local drop off points for donations include:
The organisation accepts only good quality items with no tears, stains or broken parts.
Visit wecareconnect.org.au for more information.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
