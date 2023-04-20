The Maitland Mercury
Home/Sport/Cricket

Maitland's Harry Scowen selected in Cricket NSW U19 Country Pathway Squad

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
April 20 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Scowen at the Under-17 Male National Championships in Hobart in January, he has been selected in the Cricket NSW Male Under-19 Country Pathway Squad. Picture supplied
Harry Scowen at the Under-17 Male National Championships in Hobart in January, he has been selected in the Cricket NSW Male Under-19 Country Pathway Squad. Picture supplied

Maitland wicketkeeper-batter Harry Scowen has been selected in the Cricket NSW Male Under-19 Country Pathway Squad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.