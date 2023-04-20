Maitland wicketkeeper-batter Harry Scowen has been selected in the Cricket NSW Male Under-19 Country Pathway Squad.
Scowen was selected on the back of strong performances at the Under-17 Male National Championships in Hobart in January.
Part of the NSW Country side who were defeated by VIC Metro in the final, Scowen opened the batting, scoring 34.
From a squad of 24, a team will be selected for the NSW Country team to play in the National Championships in December.
Players from the Under-19 Championships can be selected for an Australian squad.
Pathways High Performance Under-19 Team Coach Dean Burke said the coaching staff are excited to see Scowen develop as a player over the next two years.
"It's a good achievement, he's an exciting young talent coming through so we're looking forward to watching him develop over the course of the next few seasons," he said.
Scowen made 48 playing for Maitland Maroon against Maitland Gold and followed it up with an incredible 159 off 140 deliveries against Inverell.
He plays first grade with University in the Newcastle competition.
