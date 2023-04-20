The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Pickers boosted by Matt Soper-Lawler return as they take on Central in Newcastle RL

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated April 20 2023 - 7:55pm, first published 5:00pm
The Pickers' Matt Soper-Lawler in 2022. The centre returns for Maitland in their game against Central Newcastle on Sunday. Picture by Marina Neil
Pickers reigning player of the the year Matt Soper-Lawler will make his long-awaited return from shoulder surgery when Maitland take on Central Newcastle on Sunday at Charlestown in round five of the Newcastle RL.

