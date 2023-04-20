Pickers reigning player of the the year Matt Soper-Lawler will make his long-awaited return from shoulder surgery when Maitland take on Central Newcastle on Sunday at Charlestown in round five of the Newcastle RL.
Soper-Lawler played most of the 2022 season including the grand final and President's Cup win with a fractured shoulder.
He has been back training with the first grade team for the past month after completing preseason training away from the main group.
"A lot of it was done on his own, with his own running and his own rehab, he's probably just transitioned back into the team stuff over the last month," coach Matt Lantry said.
"We've just gradually increased his contact - he's excited to be back."
Soper-Lawlers' return will help cover the loss of fullback Daniel Langbridge who is representing Australia this weekend in touch football.
Harrison Spruce also returns after he suffered an injury scare in round three against South Newcastle.
"It was really deep bone bruising so really fortunate that it wasn't anything more than that, if we had played last week he wouldn't have played," Lantry said.
The Pickers are coming off a bye and despite being early in the season, Lantry said it helped his side recover from a busy representative schedule.
"We had six guys play four rep games, training three nights a week for a period of eight weeks," he said.
"Six rep guys is all but half your team, in your starting side anyway, I thought in that sense the bye came at a really good time for us to give those boys a bit of time away."
Lantry said he expected a wet track for Sunday's game.
"It could end up being a little bit wet down at Charlestown on Sunday, it will be won and lost through the middle third," he said.
"It will be a decent forwards battle, they present a strong middle third and we feel that's our strength as well."
Central had a first round win against Macquarie followed by three losses. They are coming off a 36-18 loss to Wyong in round four.
Lantry said Central were a quality side with strike players across the park.
"Randall Briggs is back in, that'll strengthen them up in the halves, young (Fletcher) Kennedy is a great player, Cameron Anderson at the back - they've got some real strike," he said of Central's key players.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.