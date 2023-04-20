Waste kicked to the kerb as new collection service announced

After years of debate, Maitland City Council has unveiled plans for its new bulky waste kerbside collection service, which will start on Monday, June 5.
The new service offers greater flexibility for Maitland households, and introduces new ways for residents to responsibly dispose of bulky household waste.
The provision of bulky waste collection has been bandied about in the council chamber for many years and strongly advocated by former councillor Henry Meskauskas.
Councillors first received a briefing on a collection service in July 2018.
Councill announced this week that eligible households will now be able to book up to two dates each year for their bulky waste - such as furniture, e-waste (old computers and hardware), mattresses and bundled green waste - to be collected kerbside.
Alternatively, residents can order up to two 250kg waste vouchers each financial year, allowing them to drop off their bulky waste to the Maitland Resource Recovery Facility (formerly Mount Vincent Road Waste Management Facility) directly.
There's also the option to mix and match, with one booked kerbside collection and one 250kg waste voucher each year.
Booking will be made quick and easy using an online portal, where residents can pick from a range of available kerbside collection dates or lodge a voucher request with the push of a button.
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold said the new service is a big win for the city and its residents.
"It 'makes it easier for them to dispose of bulky household waste, with convenient options that fit to their busy schedules," Cr Penfold said.
"We've looked at what other councils across Australia are offering, and we feel our new service will rank among the best due to its convenience and its flexibility."
Council's Waste Operations Manager Michelle Lindsay said resource recovery was an important factor in the design of the new service, to support the NSW Government's Waste and Sustainable Materials Strategy 2041.
This strategy targets an 80 per cent kerbside resource recovery rate by 2030.
"This new service will make it easier for us to separate out different types of waste and recover recyclable materials, both on the kerb and through our transformation of the Maitland Resource Recovery Centre, which will enable further resource recovery outcomes," Ms Lindsay said.
Bookings are available from May 22.
For more information, head to mait.city/bulky-waste.
