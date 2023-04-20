Unprecedented residential growth across Maitland, particularly in the city's east, has prompted a campaign for more police and the recommissioning of Beresfield Police Station.
Maitland Deputy Mayor Mitchell Griffin aired his concerns about a lack of police resources and a rise in crime, at a recent council meeting. In a notice of motion he called on councillors to support him in calling on the state government for more police resources in the area. He received unanimous support.
He said Beresfield, Woodberry, Thornton and Chisholm were all fast growing areas and residents needed better protection and faster response times. He said our local police do excellent work, however more resources are required to help keep up with growth.
Council will now write to the NSW police commissioner and police minister, the premier and Local MPs putting the city's case forward.
"Ideally we need sufficient policing to open Beresfield station on a full-time basis," Cr Griffin said. The station closed 12 years ago, he said.
"Maitland continues to be NSW's fastest growing regional city and therefore in addition to staffing of the police station, there needs to be consideration given to the growth within the community. This is expected to grow by 50,000 new residents over the coming 15 years," he said.
"Members of the community have been telling me about stretched resources and presence in the area, particularly around Woodberry, Beresfield and Thornton. We have seen a spike in crime in the area over recent months including an alleged murder at Beresfield train station in December and an armed hold-up just doors down from the station.
"I believe the area covered by Port Stephens Hunter District has significantly increased over the last decade with new growth in areas like Chisholm, Thornton North and Somerset. The closest full time stations are Raymond Terrace and Maitland."
Cr Griffin said residents have raised concerns about anti-social behaviour, vandalism, and illegal dumping. "Speeding and car related offences are also a constant theme," he said.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
