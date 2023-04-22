The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kalyn Ponga returns off the bench in Newcastle's 18-16 loss to North Queensland

By Robert Dillon
Updated April 23 2023 - 9:31am, first published 9:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kalyn Ponga in his comeback match on Saturday night. Picture Getty Images
Kalyn Ponga in his comeback match on Saturday night. Picture Getty Images

KALYN Ponga returned to action off the bench as the Newcastle Knights lost 18-16 to North Queensland in Townsville on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.