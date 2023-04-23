The Maitland Mercury
East Maitland Griffins and Morpeth Bulls win to set up local derby next week

Updated April 23 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 3:00pm
Easts lock Jye Delaney scores a try against West Wallsend in wet and muddy conditions at Les Wakeman Oval on Saturday, April 22. Picture by Jess Delmege
The East Maitland Griffins and Morpeth Bulls have set up a mouth-watering local derby next weekend after both teams had wins in the opening round of the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League competition on Saturday, April 22.

