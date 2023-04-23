East Maitland Griffins and Morpeth Bulls win to set up local derby next week

The East Maitland Griffins and Morpeth Bulls have set up a mouth-watering local derby next weekend after both teams had wins in the opening round of the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League competition on Saturday, April 22.
Boosted by recruiting in the off-season the Griffins accounted for West Wallsend at a wet and muddy Les Wakeman Oval in the Men's Southern Conference on Saturday.
The Bulls were comfortable 40-10 winners against Glendale at Morpeth Oval.
Morpeth had seven individual try scorers Jayden Frost, Drew Milne, Dylan Hardy, Dylan Duffin, Tye Walklate, Riley Taylor and Jed Dixon all crossing and Lewis Bell kicking six from seven conversions.
Griffins coach Adam Gardner said it was a very pleasing performance after poor trial game form.
Gardner said with Morpeth also winning in the opening round it set up an exciting local derby against the Bulls at King Edward Park next Saturday.
Easts recruited Andrew Charters, Travis Sams, Bailey McMahon, Corey Xuereb and Tim Garland from the Greta Branxton Colts and added Beau Berwick, Nicholas Metcalfe.
Griffins juniors Sam Cork, Chad Irvine and Kris Mitchison also have returned.
The third local team in the division, the Horton Hornets fell by just two points to Stockton losing 26-28 at Stuart Park at Hinton.
Fred Williams scored a double for Hinton, but Stockton's Bradley Anderson was a man on a missing scoring four of his side's six tries.
In the other game on Saturday, Cardiff defeated Waratah Mayfield 20-12.
Next week:
Hinton v Cardiff at Cardiff on Saturday, April 29, at 3pm
East Maitland v Morpeth at King Edward Park on Saturday, April 29, at 2.30pm
The C-Grade Men's North competition kicked off with a thrilling draw between Kurri Kurri and Maitland United and lopsided wins by Abermain and Fingal Bay.
At Kurri Kurri Sportsground, the Bulldogs and United could not be separated with the teams finishing in a 10-all draw on Saturday, April 22.
Keeden Williams and Bevan Gardiner-Phillips got tries for United, while the scorers for Kurri were not available.
Abermain Hawks smashed Kearsley 42-0 with seven individual try scorers for the home side at Howe Park.
Aberglasslyn Ants were on the receiving end of a 52-0 hammering by Fingal Bay at McKeachie's Sportsground on Saturday.
The Dungog Warriors had the bye.
Next week:
Kurri Kurri v Abermain at Kurri Kurri Sportsground on Friday, April 28, at 7pm.
Kearsley v Dungog at Jeffery Park on Saturday, April 29, at 2pm
Fingal Bay v Maitland United at Fingal Bay Oval on Saturday, April 29, from 3pm
Aberglassly have the bye.
Paterson beat Clarence Town 30-26 in a high-scoring thriller at Clarence Town Park on Satuday, April 22.
Both sides ran in five tries, with kicking proving the difference in the end.
In other games Karuah defeated Waratah Mayfield 24-12 and Tea Gardens smashed Raymond Terrace 60-12. Gloucester had the bye.
Next week:
Raymond Terrace v Aberglasslyn Ants at Lakeside on Friday, April 28, at 7pm
Clarence Town v Waratah Mayfield at Clarence Town on Friday, April 28, at 7pm
Paterson v Gloucester at Paterson Oval on Satruday, April 29, at 3pm
Brook Yates starred with four tries in Morpeth's 34-8 win against Dungog at Morpeth Oval on Saturday, April 22.
Tarniesha Widders ran in two tries and Shatikka Eulo got the other in the seven tries to two romp. Jessica Harvie kicked three conversions.
Claudia Wilkinson scored a double for the Warriors.
Clarence Town defeated Cessnock 28-6 in a five tries to one effort at Clarence Town Park.
In other results Shortland defeated Raymond Terrace 10-0, Swansea beat Awabakal 24-0, the result was not available for Hamilton v Cardiff
Next week:
Clarence Town v Dungog at Clarence Town Oval on Friday, April 28, at 6pm.
Cessnock v Shortland at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday, April 29, at 11.30am
Hamilton v Morpeth at Learmonth Park on Saturday, April 29, at 3pm
Thornton Beresfield got off to a winning start in the C-Grade LLT competition beating Glendale 26-0 at Somerset Park on Satuday, April 22.
Emma Martin scored a double and Jesse Parker-Simon scored a try and kicked three goals in the five tries to none result at
West Wallsend defeated West Maitland 28-12 at Les Wakeman Oval on Saturday.
Captain Lilly-Bree Humbles and Mariah Kennedy scored the tries for West Maitland.
The Aberglasslyn Ants had the bye.
In other games Wallsend Maryland defeated Stockton 32-0 and Raymond Terrace defeated Tea Gardens 26-0.
Next week:
Glendale v West Maitland at Bower Oval, on Saturday, April 29, at 12.30pm
Thornton Beresfield v Aberglassly at Somerset Park on Saturrday, April 29, at 12,30pm.
