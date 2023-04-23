The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kurri Kurri Bulldogs suffer more injuries in 26-6 loss to Western Suburbs

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated April 26 2023 - 2:07pm, first published April 23 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulldogs player Kye Howarth playing against the Maitland Pickers in round one, he is a chance to return from injury. Picture by Ben Carr
Bulldogs player Kye Howarth playing against the Maitland Pickers in round one, he is a chance to return from injury. Picture by Ben Carr

Kurri Kurri Bulldogs coach Danny Linnane will have to shuffle the deck once more after his side suffered three more injuries in their 26-6 loss to Western Suburbs on Saturday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.