Kurri Kurri Bulldogs coach Danny Linnane will have to shuffle the deck once more after his side suffered three more injuries in their 26-6 loss to Westen Suburbs on Saturday afternoon.
It was a special occasion at the Kurri Kurri Sportsground as members of the 1993 grand final winning Bulldogs gathered to celebrate the 30th anniversary of what would be the start of a historic premiership three-peat for the club.
Members of that team would have been heartened by the grit and effort shown by the Bulldogs, especially after they lost both hooker Craig Richardson and winger Brodie Linnane in the opening minute.
Richardson re-injured a calf while Linnane has a shoulder injury. The Bulldogs lost Jono Alchin early in the second half in what looked to be a serious ankle injury.
An opening-half try to fullback Ethan Niszczot had Kurri leading 6-4 leading into the break.
However, in a similar story to start the year, the Bulldogs conceded two quick tries early in the second-half, the Rosellas running out winners five tries to one.
"We've got to be able to switch on for the whole time and compete, there were a couple of times if we showed a bit more urgency and competed we might have been a bit closer in the game," Linnane said.
The performance of debutant Harper Collins at lock was a positive for the Bulldogs, taking out players' player.
"The coaching staff have been talking about it and even more recently in the last week, about the development of our juniors, with the new points system you can't just go out and recruit who you want," Linnane said.
"We've got to abide by that and that's a bit of a game changer."
The NSW Rugby League has implemented a points system which rewards the development of local players.
"We've got to develop and embrace our juniors a lot more than we have done in the past and pay more attention to that and see if we can bring them through so they can play first grade," Linnane said.
The Bulldogs are away to South Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.
Experienced backrower Kye Howarth is a chance to return this week from a biceps injury, while captain Mick Steele is still some time away with a calf injury.
Bulldogs players wore a memorial jersey on Saturday afternoon featuring the premiership winning line-up from 1993.
"The former players presented them to the first grade squad before they ran out and we ended up auctioning them after the game," Linnane said.
"Just a nice little touch there for all the boys to wear those players' jerseys and have their names on them."
