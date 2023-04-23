Maitland second-rower Joey Barber ran in a hat-trick as the Pickers smashed Central Newcastle 44-6 at St John Oval on Sunday, April 23.
The win sets up a massive Coalifelds clash next Saturday between Cessnock and Maitland at the Cessnock Sportsground between first and second on the ladder.
The two Coalfields teams and Wyong, who had the bye this weekend, all are undefeated and separated by points differential.
Pickers coach Matt Lantry said it was great for the local competition that the Coalfields rivalry is healthy particularly between Maitland and Cessnock.
"I'm sure plenty of people will get out and support the game next Saturday.
At St John Oval, Barber was one of six try scorers in the eight tries to one romp, with Bailey Taylor, Jayden Butterfield, Gary Anderson, James Bradley and Will Nieuwenhieuse also crossing.
The score sheet reflected Maitland's ability to score tries in multiple ways and the continued evolution of the team with Taylor new to the club and Barber grabbing his opportunity to cement a starting role in backrow after playing the majority of his football in reserve grade last season.
In other news:
"Joey had a great game and found himself in the right place at the right time to produce a hat-trick. One was off a nice line-break from Brock Lamb and another was off a bit of a ricochet kick. You've got to put yourself there to score those tries and Joey's effort off the ball certainly gave him those opportunities," Lantry said.
Brock Lamb's kicking was again outstanding with the halfback landing six from eight attempts at goal and giving Maitland a distinct advantage with his conversion rate consistently outstripping all other kickers in the competition.
Maitland were missing five regular first graders and once again the players who came into the side did not disappoint.
Luke Knight started at fullback in the absence of Dan Langridge who was playing touch football for Australia, and played well before being concussed midway through the first half.
Taylor came onto the wing and James Bradley switched to fullback.
"The one thing if you are going to be successful as a club is you need depth. Our reserve grade sit on top of the ladder undefeated at the moment," Lantry said.
"I said at the preseason launch I had not seen a group excel as they have over the course of the preseason with there skill development and combination as a team.
"But also the unity we've got between the two grades is second to none. Those guys who are coming in are making a sort of seamless transition because they feel part of the group, they've got good relationships with our first grade guys as well.
"Barbs (Joey Barber) hasn't missed a beat since he has gone in there. Ethan Edwards was great off the bench in the second half. Junior Tuivati is playing the house down in reserve grade and knocking on the door of first grade.
"If you are going to be a successful first grade team you have to rely on more than luck to stay injury free.
"When we have injuries we deal with it as an opportunity for other players coming up and they coming up and no looking out of place."
Cessnock defeated Macquarie Scorpions 40-30 with winger Honeti Tuah scoring a hat-trick to take his try tally to 10 at an average of two a game.
The Bulldogs also lost Jono Alchin early in the second half in what looked to be a serious ankle injury.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.