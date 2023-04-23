The Maitland Mercury
Joey Barber scores hat-trick as Maitland Pickers smash Central Newcastle 44-6

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated April 23 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 6:00pm
Joey Barber and Chad O'Donnell work hard in defence to cut off a Central attack. Picture by Amanda Hafey
Maitland second-rower Joey Barber ran in a hat-trick as the Pickers smashed Central Newcastle 44-6 at St John Oval on Sunday, April 23.

