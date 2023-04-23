MAITLAND coach Luke Cunningham knows "we'll have to be on the money" against Anzac Day rivals Merewether and Wanderers over the next fortnight but welcomed the return of Max Stafford off the bench in a narrow loss to Hamilton.
The Blacks travel to meet the Greens and Two Blues in rounds three and four respectively, having now opened their Hunter Rugby Union campaign with a 1-1 record.
Maitland went down 22-19 to the visiting Hawks at Marcellin Park on Saturday, having accounted for University 30-21 last weekend.
Stafford, scrumhalf for the Blacks in their most recent grand final appearance in 2018, began his comeback trail and was used off the bench in the second half with NSW Country colts representative Coby Wetini again starting at No.9.
"Max has been away on holidays the last few weeks, but came back yesterday [Saturday]. Played half a game in twos and then played 25 minutes for us in ones," Cunningham said.
"So he'll come into the fold at the selection meeting this week, which is a good headache to have. Cobes is playing well.
"We're lucky we've got plenty of guys who are pretty versatile and can fill a few spots. So we just need to work out the best XV players on the park this week."
Cunningham felt like "we shot ourselves in the foot" with poor execution while "Hamilton entered our 22 three times and came away with three tries".
Maitland scored after the break to make it 7-5 but conceded back-to-back tries and trailed by 12. The Blacks crossed either side of a late Hawks penalty.
"There's certainly some areas we're doing well at the moment, but there's some areas we need to make a bit of a focus point moving forward," Cunningham said.
"Wanderers this week and then Merewether the following week, both away. Couple of really tough games coming up. We'll have to be on the money I'd say."
Merewether host Wanderers at Townson Oval on Tuesday, completing round two.
University rallied from 14-0 and 19-12 down, piling on 31 straight points to beat Southern Beaches 43-19 away on Saturday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
