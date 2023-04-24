The Maitland Mercury
Our History

Anzac Day 2023 - who was Maitland soldier Major General George Lee?

By Tom McLean
Updated April 24 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 12:49pm
Major General George Lee. Picture supplied.
Anzac Day 2023 will mark 100 years since Maitland's Major General George Lee dedicated the East Maitland War Memorial to those lost in the Great War.

