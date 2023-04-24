The Maitland Mercury
Greta Branxton Colts beat Denman 26-12 to remain unbeaten on top of table

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated April 24 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 11:08am
Greta Branxton Colts lock Jesse Cronin ran in a double as the Colts overcame last year's grand finalists Denman 26-12 to remain the only unbeaten team after two rounds of the Bengalla Group 21 first grade competition.

