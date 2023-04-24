Greta Branxton Colts beat Denman 26-12 to remain unbeaten on top of table

Greta Branxton Colts lock Jesse Cronin ran in a double as the Colts overcame last year's grand finalists Denman 26-12 to remain the only unbeaten team after two rounds of the Bengalla Group 21 first grade competition.
However, the Colts may be without captain/coach Brady Hammond for an extended period, He was carried from the ground with a suspected broken knee cap.
Cronin was joined by Joshua Cagney, Billy Mitchell and Nic Lawrence as the Colts ran in five tries and Patrick Andrew converted three of five shots on goal.
Semi Rokodinono scored Denman's two tries.
Former Colts junior and Canberra backrower Hudson Young watched from the sidelines as the fiery and physical encounter erupted into an all-in melee at one stage.
The Colts showed the can not only stand up to the physical stuff but come out on top with their second win of the season to sit on top of the table with four points ahead of their round three opponent Muswellbrook who are on three points after beating Aberdeen 28-12 after a 16-all draw with Scone in the opening round.
Unbeaten last year, Scone are still without a win after being beaten at home 32-8 by last year's cellar dweller Singleton who recorded just one win for the entire 2022 season.
Greta Branxton had the bye in reserve grade.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
