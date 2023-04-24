The Maitland Mercury
Mercedes McNabb scores two goals for Maitland Magpies in 3-2 loss to Adamstown Rosebud

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
April 24 2023 - 3:00pm
The Maitland Magpies celebrate after scoring a goal against Broadmeadow in round five of the NNSW NPLW. Picture by Graham Sport and Nature Photography
The Maitland Magpies suffered a 3-2 loss on Sunday night against Adamstown Rosebud in the Northern NSW NPLW despite a two-goal haul from Mercedes McNabb.

