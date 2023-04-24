The Maitland Magpies suffered a 3-2 loss on Sunday night against Adamstown Rosebud in the Northern NSW NPLW despite a two-goal haul from Mercedes McNabb.
The Magpies fought back twice to give themselves a chance at earning a draw but it wasn't enough and ends their four-game unbeaten run.
The game started in driving rain at the Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
Maitland went behind early after Adamstown scored in the 20th minute and when Rosebud added a second early in the second-half, it looked to be a long way back for the Magpies.
However, a goal to McNabb in the 70th minute gave the Pies some hope.
It wouldn't last long as Adamstown restored their lead five minutes later and despite another goal from McNabb in the 85th minute, Rosebud were able to hold on for the victory.
Magpies coach Keelan Hamilton said the Magpies played well in patches but the game was ultimately decided by a few key moments.
"We made a couple of really big mistakes in the second-half defensively that cost us two goals and that was probably the difference in the game," he said.
"I think the outcomes in both boxes was the difference, I think we missed chances when we had our clear opportunities and Adamstown when they had opportunities took them."
Adamstown now only trail Maitland in fourth position by two points on the ladder having both played seven games.
Hamilton praised goal-scorer McNabb despite not getting the win.
"She scored two good goals last night and there was some good lead-up to both of those goals and we were probably a bit unlucky not to get a couple more," he said.
"We hit the crossbar twice but that happens in football some weeks."
The Magpies next play Charlestown Azzuri at Cooks Square Park on Sunday afternoon. Azzuri defeated the Magpies 2-1 in the opening round of the season and occupy third place on the ladder.
"Across the board there's some really good sides in the competition and as I have said one of our ambitions is we want to be one of those top sides," Hamilton said.
"The only way you become that is by playing these sort of games each week and testing yourself."
