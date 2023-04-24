Maitland Rams beat Souths 3-1 in controlled win at home

The Maitland Rams have seen off a late challenge by Souths to run out comfortable 3-1 winners and claim their third win of the Premier Hockey League season.
Isaac Farmilo was in outstanding form up front scoring all three of Maitland's goals at the Maitland Hockey Centre on Sunday, April 23.
Maitland led by two goals going into the third quarter, but Souths made the most of an errant pass at the back and scored early in the final quarter.
But in a sign of their growing confidence, Maitland took just a minute to restore their two-goal lead with Farmilo on the end of an attacking move started by the tireless Wade Harry and Lachlan Lidbury connecting with Simon Orchard who provided the assist.
Matt and Josh Magann were strong and at back in a high-paced, quality encounter.
Harry, Ryan Simpson, Tom Forbes and Lidbury were inexhaustible creating attacks and getting back to help in defence.
Maitland coach Simon Orchard said it was a good result, particularly against one of the teams he rated as the biggest challenge to the title this season.
"There is a lot of potential in this group and I would be disappointed if we didn't play like that and stick it to the top teams in the competition like Souths and Norths," Orchard said.
"I honestly think this year, and I've been pretty bullish about it, that we can win the thing and we can win going away from teams if our guys improve to the level I think they can.
"It's disappointing to feel like you are in control of the game and then let them score to go 2-1.
"Two-nil is always that weird score where you feel like you are in control, but a bit nervous. Young teams can feel that way.
"Wanting the team to feel comfortable being uncomfortable and to feel like pressure is not existent.
"If you make a mistake, dust yourself off, pat your mate on the back, get behind him and then we go again and the response we got showed that."
Orchard said he was particularly pleased with the performances of Josh Magann and Wade Harry as well as young Lidbury
"I thought Josh Magann was pretty good for big periods and you could see he brought a lot of the things we have talked about at training into his game," Orchard said.
"I loved the effort of Wade Harry. He is a big burly forward who is getting back and stealing the ball in the defensive end and then doing the hard yards in attack and getting back to provide attacking flare as a front guy.
"If someone gets sent off, which happened a lot today, he is the first one to say 'I'll take on more work' and he gets back. He is a really good lead by example guy and is super talented as well."
Orchard said Lidbury's maturity on the pitch belied his youth.
"He is unflappable, he is calm, he passed that ball to me that led to the last goal," he said.
"He was under immense pressure, but still had the peace of mind to just hold onto the ball and be composed."
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.