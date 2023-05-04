Creativity will be in the spotlight with Maitland Regional Society of Artists annual exhibition heading to Morpeth over the weekend.
The annual exhibition will showcase hundreds of works from artists scattered across the Hunter region.
Maitland Regional Society of Artists President Kay Sparkes said she believes they will have more exhibitors than they've ever had before. "There is well over 220 artworks in the exhibition," she said.
"You must be a society member to exhibit in this weekend's exhibition."
The works on display will feature a range of styles and mediums, including paintings and sculptures.
Ms Sparkes who has been apart of the society since about 2009 and has been president for the past 12 or so years said it's amazing to be celebrating their 25th exhibition on the weekend.
"The society just keeps on growing more and more. We have more members every year," she said.
People are invited to attend the opening night celebrations on Friday, May 5 which will run between 6pm and 8pm.
Entry is $10, and includes drinks and finger food.
The exhibition, at St James Anglican Church Hall, will remain open from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, May 6 and between 9am to 3pm on Sunday, May 7.
Organisers are asking for a gold coin donation on entry.
For more information, visit the society's Facebook page.
The Maitland Regional Society of Artists meets on the third Thursday of every month at 4pm at Lorn Park Bowling Club, Melrose Street, Lorn.
Everyone is welcome to attend Ms Sparkes said.
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.