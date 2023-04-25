A strong defensive outing and star performances from Shak Reilly and Mila Wawszkowicz have helped the Maitland Mustangs outpoint Central Coast 63-49 in round six of the NBL1 East Women.
Playing at the Breakers Indoor Sports Stadium in Terrigal on Saturday, April 21, the Mustangs controlled proceedings and have won three games in a row to rise up the ladder.
Maitland sit in seventh position with a 4 and 3 record to start the season. They play the Hills Hornets away in round seven, the Hornets are back in 15th position.
Wawszkowicz and Reilly led from the front on Saturday against the Crusaders, producing exceptional shooting from the field.
Reilly picked up 26 points and shot 10 from 18 from the field while Wawszkowicz hit five three-pointers from seven attempts to score 18 points and six rebounds.
The win backs up a breakthrough victory against the Newcastle Falcons in round five.
Mustangs coach Mark Wawszkowicz described the side's win as professional.
"We were missing Rachel Williams (captain) and we were worried about whether we would be able to control tempo and things but we won every quarter against a team that was ahead of us on the ladder going in," he said.
Wawszkowicz was pleased his side limited Central Coast to a score of 49.
"They'd been shooting 30 per cent from three and that was our target was to stop them on the three-point line and they only shot four from 29," he said.
"We shot a lot better than we had been from the perimeter and then we just controlled the tempo."
The Mustangs are in the competition's top eight for the first time in years and will look to consolidate their position when they take on a struggling Hills team.
"It's a danger game for us because we're favourites finally...all the teams in this league can play well in patches and our consistency has been improving," Wawszkowicz said.
"We'll have Rachel (Williams) back which will help so we should be at full strength."
The Mustangs will also welcome a new import in the next month in centre Madison Washington.
Washington was a four-year player at Oregon State University and Wawszkowicz said her addition will boost the side in the last seven games after Mila Wawszkowicz leaves to take up her scholarship with the University of San Diego.
"We're not the tallest team but she will help and she'll come in and we'll have her and Mila for three games before Mila leaves on 22nd of June," he said.
