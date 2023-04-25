The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Mustangs beat Central Coast 63-49 in NBL1 East to register fourth win of season

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
April 25 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mustangs guard Mila Wawszkowicz scored 18 points as Maitland beat Central Coast in round six of the NBL1 East on Saturday, April 22. Picture by Floyd Mallon
Mustangs guard Mila Wawszkowicz scored 18 points as Maitland beat Central Coast in round six of the NBL1 East on Saturday, April 22. Picture by Floyd Mallon

A strong defensive outing and star performances from Shak Reilly and Mila Wawszkowicz have helped the Maitland Mustangs outpoint Central Coast 63-49 in round six of the NBL1 East Women.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.