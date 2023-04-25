Scone Horse Festival president Andrew Cooper excited as Upper Hunter event draws near

The Scone Horse Festival is a little over a week away and new festival president Andrew Cooper is excited to lead the festival in it's 43rd year.
Over 10,000 people are expected to gather in Scone for the festival which runs from May 4 to 14.
The festival is full of free events with the first Saturday highlight being the parade down the main street of Scone, sponsored by Warburton Estate Agents.
This year's theme is Kings and Queens of the Stable, celebrating the men and women who have had an amazing contribution to the equine industry.
"The themed idea is so that it really fits in with the parade, because school kids, community groups they all deck out their floats, trailers, cars, whatever in a particular theme," Mr Cooper said.
"We've got lots of competitions, a farrier competition, tent-pegging, we've got the Equine Extravaganza which is at White Park."
"That's going to be a really wonderful mix of different equine groups coming together to do demonstrations and entertainment."
The program is full of free events which should interest the whole family, there are 21 events spread over the 10 days.
Mr Cooper was festival vice president last year said there is a strong festival committee working diligently behind the scenes.
"Our three major things are one, putting on really good events and keeping them free," he said.
"Raising sponsorship dollars and advertising, because without the support of advertisers or our large and small sponsors, we wouldn't be able to run an event of this scale.
"Then promotion, it's marketing the event and making sure we get people turning up."
Mr Cooper has had a long history in the equine industry, he moved to Scone three years ago and has been the CEO of the Australian Stock Horse Society.
He has also worked in international show jumping in the United Kingdom and the United States and has worked for over a decade at the Royal Easter Show.
You can read the festivals' 52-page program here.
