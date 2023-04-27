STEAMFEST
MAITLAND STATION
Hunter Valley Steamfest is back on for the 35th time this Saturday and Sunday. Boasting the ARTC Great Train Race, steam train journeys, carnival games, live music, historic displays, vintage cars and more, there's something for everyone. It will be the first time the event has gone ahead since 2019.
TASTY TREATS
GROSSMANN HOUSE
Escape the hustle and bustle of Steamfest for some tasty homemade refreshments at the National Trust's Grossmann and Brough Houses, with fresh sandwiches, scones or slices, hot and soft drinks in the garden from 10am to 3pm on Saturday. Plus, a visit the Fibre Makers Place at Brough House is free.
In other news:
FARM TOUR
ANAMBAH
Head to Purple Pear Farm, 131 Anambah Road, Anambah on Sunday to tour the farm, have lunch and stay for a demonstration of skills for living sustainably. An education centre and biodynamic farm, it features mandala gardens, forest foods and established permaculture. Bookings are essential, search Purple Pear Farm on eventbrite. Tickets from 'pay what you can' to $50.
FREE ART SUNDAY
MRAG
Free Art Sunday is on again this weekend at Maitland Regional Art Gallery. There are two sessions to book into at 10.30am and 11.45am, designed for kids of all ages. MRAG's friendly art tutors staff the event. While you're there, why not take a look around the gallery. Register for free at www.mrag.org.au.
STREET EATS
RAWORTH
Head to Bakers Brickyard Quarry, Raworth, on Friday, April 28 from 5pm to 8pm for this month's Street Eats event. Bring the family along or catch up with friends while you enjoy the variety of food trucks paired with live music. Visit mymaitland.com.au/event/street-eats-raworth-2 for updates.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
