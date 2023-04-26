Increased traffic expected in Maitland this weekend for Hunter Valley Steamfest

Motorists are advised they may experience heavier than usual traffic in Maitland this weekend during the two-day Hunter Valley Steamfest.
Increased traffic is expected on the New England Highway approaching Maitland, especially along Cessnock Road.
A 40km/h speed limit and traffic control will be in place around the event area.
Motorists are reminded to slow down and exercise caution as there will be increased pedestrian activity around the event area.
With Maitland Railway Station being the main hub of the event, getting there via train is the easiest way to visit Steamfest.
Additional services will run to help you get to and from the event.
For timetable information and public transport options, visit www.transportnsw.info.
For those driving, there are several car parks around Central Maitland and limited street parking.
For parking and local road closure information, visit Getting Here - Hunter Valley Steamfest.
Motorists are reminded to plan their journey, consider alternative routes or travelling outside the peak crowd arrival/departure times to avoid some of the delays.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.