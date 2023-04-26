The Maitland Mercury
Traffic

Increased traffic expected in Maitland this weekend for Hunter Valley Steamfest

Updated April 26 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 12:06pm
Hunter Valley Steamfest 2019. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.
Motorists are advised they may experience heavier than usual traffic in Maitland this weekend during the two-day Hunter Valley Steamfest.

