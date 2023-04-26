The Maitland Mercury
Former Blacks player Lachlan Bradford to make Shute Shield debut for Eastern Suburbs

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated April 26 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:30pm
Lachlan Bradford dives in for a try for the Maitland Blacks playing against University in 2019. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Lachlan Bradford dives in for a try for the Maitland Blacks playing against University in 2019. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Former Maitland Blacks Rugby Club player Lachlan Bradford will make his debut in the Sydney Shute Shield competition for Eastern Suburbs on Saturday, April 29.

