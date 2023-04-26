Former Maitland Blacks Rugby Club player Lachlan Bradford will make his debut in the Sydney Shute Shield competition for Eastern Suburbs on Saturday, April 29.
Bradford has been named in the starting side for Easts' match against Warringah after coming off the bench as a reserve against Randwick.
Easts won 43-24 over Randwick and head into the round five match in sixth position on the ladder with two wins and two losses. The Hunter Wildfires are second.
Bradford was a Blacks junior and started in the under-8s, progressing through to the first-grade side.
He claimed a premiership in the under-11s alongside current Blacks prop Harry Chapman.
A previous captain of the Hunter Valley Grammar School's first fifteen, he was also selected for the NSW under-18s Country team.
In 2016, Bradford led the HVGS side to the Hawthorne Shield.
Moving to Sydney three years ago, Bradford played alongside current Blacks captain Sam Callow in the Eastern Suburbs third-grade side.
He tasted premiership success with the second-grade team last year playing inside-centre before taking over as captain this year at five-eighth.
