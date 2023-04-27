The Maitland Mercury
Morpeth and Telarah pharmacists object to 60-day dispensing policy

By Chloe Coleman
April 27 2023 - 4:00pm
Telarah Pharmacy pharmacist and owner Caroline Enright. Picture by Marina Neil.
Pharmacists across Maitland are alarmed and deeply concerned by the Federal Government's plan to introduce 60-day prescriptions, saying it will lead to critical supply shortages, wastage, and more hospitalisations.

