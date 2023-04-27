The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Maitland Junior Football Club hold special round to raise funds for Mark Hughes Foundation

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated April 27 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter with his favourite player, Newcastle Jets games-record holder Jason Hoffman this season at Hunter Stadium. Picture supplied
Hunter with his favourite player, Newcastle Jets games-record holder Jason Hoffman this season at Hunter Stadium. Picture supplied

Maitland Junior Football Club will hold a special round in June to raise funds for the Mark Hughes Foundation as a show of support after one of their players was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.