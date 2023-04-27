Maitland Junior Football Club will hold a special round in June to raise funds for the Mark Hughes Foundation as a show of support after one of their players was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.
Each game of round seven at Fieldsend Oval will be used to raise funds. The round starts on Friday, June 2.
A sea of MHF beanies are expected to gather across the weekend's games through Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Members of the community and local businesses can sponsor a game or a goal scored.
Saturday, June 3 will likely be the busiest day with Miniroos games through to competition games in the evening.
Hunter is 16-years-old and started experiencing migraines at the start of the year.
He was diagnosed at the John Hunter Hospital with glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer.
Since then his mother Cindy has had to stop working to support her son throughout his treatment.
A keen football fan, Hunter is a supporter of the Newcastle Jets with veteran defender and games-record holder Jason Hoffman his favourite player.
The Jets hosted Hunter this season and he performed the coin toss at the F3 derby with the Central Coast Mariners in the A-League Men.
A GoFundMe page has been setup to support Hunter and his family. You can donate here.
