Captain Sophie Stapleford has returned to training with Maitland and is expected to make her first appearance of the NPLW Northern NSW season against leaders Newcastle Olympic in round nine on May 7.
The 29-year-old attacking weapon rejoins the Magpies after making 11 appearances, including three starts, for the Newcastle Jets in a debut A-League Women's season.
Stapleford is not eligible to play in NPLW until 30 days after her last outing for the Jets.
"She's back training. She's fully fit so we're just waiting our time now, getting her integrated into our squad again and fingers crossed everything goes well in the next week and a half and she'll be available," Maitland coach Keelan Hamilton said.
Stapleford is one of several Jets returning to NPLW in what should make for an interesting second round of competition.
** Former NPL mentor Anthony Richards, who has also been the staff development coach at NNSW Football, has joined forces with his nephew Jacob Richards to start a business aimed at helping grassroots coaches.
The pair have established Help Me Coach, offering club sessions for grassroots coaches as well as session plans.
They will host a women's only coaching session at The Parc, Cooks Hill on May 17 from 5.30pm to 7pm. Former national league player Rhali Dobson will also be on hand for the session.
Cost is $30 and more information can be sought at help-me-coach.com or hmcjacobr@gmail.com.
** Applications close on April 28 for NNSW Football's women's leadership program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.