Huge increase in numbers as Maitland Netball season gets underway

The Maitland Netball Association are in for another busy season with the addition of over 20 teams ahead of the new season commencing Saturday, April 29.
Maitland Park will be packed from mid-morning as teams battle it out across 30 divisions. There has been an increase from 249 teams last year to 270.
A-grade teams will take to the court from 2pm with last year's grand finalists The George taking on Maitland Blacks The Braddie.
The George will once again be amongst the favourites to win the competition along with last year's winners the Maitland Pickers. Both teams are returning this season with unchanged line-ups.
The Pickers take on Cessnock Leagues Black also from 2pm. Cessnock are new to A-grade as are Maitland Blacks The Braddie, Telarah Pies Pickers and Classy Comets.
There are changes in the juniors as well with six additional grades added this season.
Maitland Netball Association president Leearna Bennett said it was great to see players returning to the sport after the lockdown disrupted seasons.
"That's a pretty big boost, like 20 teams, so that's looking good...that means we've got plenty of kids coming back to sport which is great," she said.
Ms Bennett said it may take some time for the four new teams to settle into the A-grade competition.
"We've had a little bit of change to our A-1 competition, we've had four teams not return," she said.
"So there's the new initiation for four teams now into A-1, so that's another change."
Ms Bennett said it was great to have Maitland Mutual Bank return as major competition sponsor, the organisation signing on for a further three years. Club Maitland City have returned as representative program sponsor.
It will be a big year for the Maitland Netball Association who are hosting the 2023 Senior State Netball Titles from Saturday, June 10 until Monday, June 12. The event attracts over five thousand people each day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.