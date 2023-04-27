The Maitland Mercury
Huge increase in numbers as Maitland Netball season gets underway

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated April 27 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 3:00pm
The A-2 grand final from 2022 between Maitland Blacks The Braddie and Wests The Quarry on Saturday, September 17. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
The Maitland Netball Association are in for another busy season with the addition of over 20 teams ahead of the new season commencing Saturday, April 29.

