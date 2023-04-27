Maitland farmers are pinning their hopes on Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison and NSW Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty as they face another season of uncertainty amid the varroa mite outbreak.
With the honeybee population decimated - and those that remain being actively baited - farmers want a guarantee that they will have bees in spring, when it's time to pollinate their summer vegetable crops.
They are pushing for native beehives, or sentinel honeybee hives, on their farms by October to guarantee crop pollination.
They would prefer sentinel hives as native bees don't travel far and aren't as thorough in their pollinating duties.
In other news:
The sentinel hives would be tested regularly for varroa mite, and eradicated if it was detected.
Slow Food Earth Market Maitland chairwoman Amorelle Dempster, who is advocating on behalf of all Maitland farmers, said pumpkins, watermelons, rockmelons and cucumbers were the main crops that needed pollination to give farmers a successful summer season.
Last summer's pollination rate was down about 70 per cent - with wild honeybees being hailed as the reason for some fruit on the vine.
"It is really important that we keep these farms alive and these farmers afloat. The new government must do everything it can to support our farmers, otherwise we will lose them," she said.
Ms Moriarty met with the NSW Department of Primary Industries, which is leading the fight to eradicate the varroa mite, last week and received a briefing.
The department says it has maintained communication with affected stakeholders - including vegetable farmers but Ms Dempster does not agree. She said there "hasn't been any open communication" with the NSW DPI - even when the previous agriculture minister, Dugald Saunders, instructed them to provide information directly to farmers.
Ms Dempster met with Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison on Monday and expects to be invited to a briefing with Ms Moriarty in the near future.
"We need the minister to understand that agriculture is part of this region and she needs to look at that and the impact it has on our local food system and economy - both of these issues go together," Ms Dempster said.
Ms Aitchison said Ms Moriarty knew how important the issue was in the Hunter.
"I'm really pleased that the minister came to the Hunter to talk about this important issue," she said.
"I look forward to more meetings with all of the impacted stakeholders to get a plan of action and to get better communication than what we have had in the past."
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.