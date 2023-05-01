The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Youth

Students empowered by Maitland Business Chamber youth week event

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated May 1 2023 - 10:10am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Empower U speaker Brent Williams, Maitland Business Chamber president Michael Maffey, Youth Express' Jane Thompson and Rutherford Technology High School student Tommy Crowe. Picture by Marina Neil.
Empower U speaker Brent Williams, Maitland Business Chamber president Michael Maffey, Youth Express' Jane Thompson and Rutherford Technology High School student Tommy Crowe. Picture by Marina Neil.

About 100 high school students and business leaders came together on Thursday for Maitland Business Chamber's youth week networking lunch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.