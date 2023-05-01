About 100 high school students and business leaders came together on Thursday for Maitland Business Chamber's youth week networking lunch.
The Empower (You)th! networking lunch saw students from Maitland Grossmann, Maitland, Rutherford Technology and Francis Greenway high schools come together to learn about business, self confidence and team building.
Guest speaker Brent Williams from youth personal development program Empower U shared wisdom with the crowd, and although it was aimed at students, the adults got a lot out of it too.
Maitland Business Chamber president Michael Maffey said Mr Williams said a lot of things that resonated with the whole crowd, and there was a high level of participation from all attendees.
In other news:
The students were listening intently during the three hour event, which was held at Club Maitland City, and Mr Maffey said there wasn't a mobile phone in sight.
"It went extremely well, the interaction and engagement from all participants including the 50 or so school children and the business people in the room, it was just electric," he said.
Mr Williams talk encouraged the students to think outside the square and engage with the people around them, using different analogies and examples to engage them.
"One of the things he really touched on was the steps of a ladder, and halfway up the ladder there's a line drawn across, and you're above the line or below the line," Mr Maffey said.
"Below the line is all about effect and there were three main words that came out of that; blame excuses and denial.
"Or do you live your life above the line in the top half of the ladder, which is cause so that's taking accountability, responsibility and ownership of whatever your actions are."
Other key lessons Mr Williams taught were that 'there is no right or wrong, only outcomes', and 'you can have excuses or results; you can't have both'.
Students and business people then broke into groups where they came up with business ideas that could double a $100 investment in a fortnight.
Mr Maffey said the students all had great ideas, from simple ones that would be "quite profitable" to solid ideas that held traction.
Mr Maffey said the event wouldn't have happened without its sponsors; Youth Express and Stockland Green Hills, as well as Maitland City Council's youth week grants program.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.