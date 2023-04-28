Anzac Day was a bit different at Telarah Bowling Club this year, as it put on its inaugural fundraiser for Maitland veterans.
By hosting various fundraising activities on Anzac Day, Telarah Bowling Club raised $2550 for Maitland RSL sub-branch.
The sub-branch will use these funds to help veteran and their families in Maitland.
The club hosted a barbecue breakfast and lunch, raising $956, a meat raffle with trays donated by 21st Century Meat, raising $1150, a bowls game which raised $282, and West Maitland Centennial Lions Club donated $50 from its lolly stall.
The bowling club then made a donation to round the total up to $2250.
Maitland RSL sub-branch treasurer Henry Meskauskas OAM said the donation is "like a gift from heaven".
"Any donation, any donation received... because we're a non-profit organisation we battle away, we always run at a loss every year to keep the doors open and no one's getting paid for it, we're all there voluntarily and at the end of the day money like that is a god-send," he said.
"It's greatly appreciated and I thank all the sponsors, Telarah Bowling Club and all the people who supported the events on Tuesday, we love them all."
Mr Meskauskas said the money will stay in Maitland, and the sub-branch will use it to help support veterans and their families.
"We will make sure that at the end of the day the service people in Maitland will receive the help they require concerning their service with the armed forces, and their families," he said.
"We've got our own staff, ready and available, and that money will go to them to do that for those people, which they need very urgently."
Telarah Bowling Club secretary manager Tracey Peterson said she plans to make the Anzac Day fundraiser for veterans support services an annual event, alternating between different support services as beneficiaries.
"It'll be staying local, everything we raise is going to stay here for our local people," she said.
The idea began when the owner of 21st Century Meats, Rutherford, who is a returned serviceman, offered to donate meat for an Anzac Day raffle.
Ms Peterson then thought 'why not take it a little step further', and organised the full range of fundraising activities at the club.
It was important to her the club members knew the money went straight to the beneficiary, so she invited Maitland RSL sub-branch treasurer Henry Meskauskas and president Fred Goode to the club on Thursday, April 27 to present the donation.
"A lot of people don't like donating money because they think it just gets lost in admin, but I wanted them to know by supporting the club they are supporting the Maitland RSL," she said.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
