A member of the Bandido outlaw motorcycle gang (OMCG) has been charged following an alleged brawl at a hotel in the Hunter region.
About 5.30pm on Tuesday, April 25, emergency services were called to Cessnock Road, Weston, following reports of an affray.
Police will allege in court that a 33-year-old man entered the hotel and abused other patrons before assaulting a 58-year-old man.
It will be further alleged that the younger man became involved in a brawl before picking up a bar stool and throwing it towards the older man.
The older man suffered facial injuries and was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
Officers from Hunter Valley Police District established a crime scene, with investigators from State Crime Command's Raptor North commencing an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Following inquiries, investigators arrested a 33-year-old man at Cessnock Police Station about 9am on Thursday, April 27.
The man, who police allege is a member of the Bandidos OMCG, was charged with affray, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Kurri Kurri Local Court on Tuesday, May 23.
Inquiries are continuing.
