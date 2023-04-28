Get the gumboots, it's going to get wet and windy

Soak up that sunshine, it's about to be replaced with rain and wind.
An East Coast Low is expected to form off the NSW coast over the weekend and that is going to bring wet and windy conditions- and maybe even some thunder - to Maitland and the broader Hunter Region.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a 90 per cent chance of rain on Saturday and a 95 per cent chance on Sunday.
At this stage it is forecasting 1 to 15 millimetres on Saturday in Maitland - with west to northwesterly winds between 15 and 20 kilometres per hour - and 3 to 20 millimetres on Sunday, with light winds.
The Bureau predicts Raymond Terrace will see 1 to 15mm on Saturday and 3 to 25mm on Sunday. Cessnock is expecting similar rainfall and Dungog is predicted to receive up to 15mm on both days.
There is a chance of a thunderstorm on both days.
Hunter Weather told its Facebook followers on Thursday that the ECL was likely to develop south of the Hunter, but that could change.
At this stage the heaviest rain has been predicted south of the Hunter.
