Woman taken to hospital after Rutherford two-vehicle crash

An 18-year-old woman was taken to Maitland Hospital in a stable condition after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night at Rutherford.
At about 7.50pm on Thursday, April 27, emergency services were called to the intersection of the New England Highway and Aberglasslyn Road, Rutherford, following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
At the scene, police from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were told that a sedan and hatch collided at the intersection.
The 18-year-old female driver of the hatch was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Maitland Hospital in a stable condition.
The 17-year-old male driver of the sedan, and his two passengers, were assessed by paramedics at the scene with no injuries reported.
Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
In other news:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.