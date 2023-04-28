The Maitland Mercury
Two-car crash at intersection of New England Highway and Aberglasslyn Road, Rutherford

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated April 28 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 3:00pm
Woman taken to hospital after Rutherford two-vehicle crash
An 18-year-old woman was taken to Maitland Hospital in a stable condition after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night at Rutherford.

