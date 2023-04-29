The Maitland Mercury
Athel D'Ombrain left his mark as an optician, naturalist, author, cricketer, historian and fisherman

By Chas Keys
Updated April 30 2023 - 8:47am, first published 8:44am
Founding members of the Newcastle Port Stephens Game Fishing Club Newman Silverthorne and Athel D'Ombrain (right).
Athel D'Ombrain (1901-85) was a man of many talents and a wide range of accomplishments. In Maitland today he is best remembered for his photography, which caught the district from many angles in still pictures over a long period.

