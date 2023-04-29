Athel D'Ombrain (1901-85) was a man of many talents and a wide range of accomplishments. In Maitland today he is best remembered for his photography, which caught the district from many angles in still pictures over a long period.
But he was also an optician, a naturalist, an author, a cricketer, a historian and a fisherman.
D'Ombrain came to Maitland to live in 1929 to work as an optical dispenser in the practice run by his brother, Arthur, an ophthalmic surgeon.
He was to be a resident of Maitland for the rest of his life. He began working for the Maitland Mercury as a photographer in 1950, leaving the newspaper after five years to establish his own commercial photography business. Later he began a long career with the Newcastle Herald for which he was to write hundreds of columns and take many photographs.
He was active as a writer and photographer almost until the end of his life.
His interest in the study of nature focused largely on bird life, especially on Port Stephens and in the Hexham Wetland. As an ornithologist he observed, banded and wrote about the Gould Petrel, which nests only on Cabbage Tree Island (Port Stephens), and marked a number of species of shearwater.
Angling and fishing were also major passions.
He helped establish the Newcastle and Port Stephens Game Fishing Club, and he wrote two books on fishing. He also wrote a book about the historic buildings of Maitland and surrounding areas and an autobiography which, sadly, was never published. His story deserved to be told.
As a cricketer he played for years with the Northern Suburbs Cricket Club and was its secretary and involved in coaching. He became a life member and after retirement as a player he became the club's Patron. His involvement with the club lasted more than 50 years.
For his services to photography and the study of the natural world D'Ombrain was made a Member of the Order of Australia (AM). Earlier, he had been the first Maitland resident to be awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) which was subsequently upgraded to the higher honour.
D'Ombrain became an Associate of the Australian Museum and when, long after his death, the Maitland City Council established its Hall of Fame, he was an early inductee for his work in research and education.
His enormous Photographic Archive was donated to the University of Newcastle in 1982. Athel D'Ombrain Drive, which runs parallel to the railway line through Maitland, was named in his honour as a visible recognition by the City of his contribution to the community.
Nobody between 1950 and the early 1980s did more to capture Maitland and its surrounds in pictures than did Athel D'Ombrain.
Many of his photographs are the only ones available in the public domain of once-significant buildings that no longer exist: he took photos of them both internally and externally.
His subject matter was broad in the extreme, including bird life, the demolition of the original Belmore Bridge and the construction of its replacement, the Maitland Show, the Barrington Tops, Aboriginal rock art at Wollombi, marches in High Street, the devastation of the great flood of 1955 and the structures of the Lower Hunter Flood Mitigation Scheme.
