The Maitland Pickers have suffered their first loss of the Newcastle RL season after losing a Coalfields derby to the Cessnock Goannas 20-12.
In front of a parochial home crowd at the Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday afternoon, spectators were treated to an early season blockbuster between two of the competitions' front runners.
The Pickers were able to stick with the Goannas despite a poor completion rate and a high missed tackle count.
Two second-half tries to the Pickers had the scores locked at 12-12 before classy Goannas hooker Luke Huth dived over from close range to push Cessnock in front.
Both sides ran in three tries with the Pickers unable to land a conversion.
Maitland coach Matt Lanrty said his side will take some lessons from the loss.
"It's an old cliché, but we will learn more from that game then we would have if we won it," he said.
"I think when you do win you can tend to gloss over things a little bit, I think we will extract a lot of information from that game.
"In particular we'll look at the fundamental errors that individuals made and being better in that area and defensively.
"Thirty misses (tackles), It's nearly double what we had last week and that's on top of I think it was 17 ineffective tackles."
Lantry was left frustrated after the Pickers failed to complete at over 55 per cent in each half.
"It's well below any sort of standards we set and we accept and we had some good performers but we had some really poor individual performances," he said.
Coming off a convincing win against Central Newcastle in round five, the Pickers faced the Cessnock Goannas in a top-of-the-table clash.
Maitland grabbed the ascendency early and a slick backline sweep involving fullback Daniel Langbridge ended with winger James Bradley touching down inside the right touchline.
The game settled into a grind before Goannas backrower Lucas Thompson crossed to push Cessnock ahead 6-4.
Half-back Brock Lamb was then denied a try after he thought he had scored. In a momentum shift the Goannas' Braden Musgrove crossed on the stroke of half-time for an eight-point lead.
Another piece of sharp footwork by Langbridge opened up space on for winger Will Nieuwenhuise to cross early in the second-half.
Scores were soon locked up as Nieuwenhuise grabbed a double after latching onto a Lamb kick.
However, it was Cessnock who took the lead and the match after Huth dived over.
Lantry praised Langbridge who returned for the Pickers after playing for the Australian Touch Football team.
"I thought his positional play as as a fullback yesterday was first class defensively...and he was a really a key individual in and around our attack," he said.
"He sort of created a bit of havoc for Cessnock, particularly on the edges and I thought his game was the best this year that he's had."
The Pickers will have to wait two weeks before they host Macquarie on Saturday, May 13. There will be a competition-wide bye next week.
