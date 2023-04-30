The Maitland Pickers have suffered their first loss of the Newcastle RL season after losing a Coalfields derby to the Cessnock Goannas 20-12.
In front of parochial home support at the Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday, April 29, spectators were treated to an early season blockbuster between two of the competitions' heavyweights.
The Pickers were able to stick with the Goannas despite a poor completion rate and a high missed-tackle count.
Two second-half tries to the Pickers had the scores locked at 12-12 before Goannas hooker Luke Huth dived over from close range to put Cessnock in front.
Both sides ran in three tries with the Pickers unable to land a conversion. Maitland coach Matt Lanrty said his side will take some lessons from the loss.
"It's an old cliché, but we will learn more from that game then we would have if we won it," he said.
"I think when you do win you can tend to gloss over things a little bit, I think we will extract a lot of information from that game.
"In particular we'll look at the fundamental errors that individuals made and being better in that area and defensively.
"Thirty misses (tackles), It's nearly double what we had last week and that's on top of I think it was 17 ineffective tackles."
Lantry was left frustrated after the Pickers failed to complete at over 55 per cent in each half.
"It's well below any sort of standards we set and we accept and we had some good performers but we had some really poor individual performances," he said.
Maitland grabbed the ascendency early on Saturday and a slick backline sweep involving fullback Daniel Langbridge ended with winger James Bradley touching down inside the right touchline.
The game settled into a grind before Goannas backrower Lucas Thompson crossed to push Cessnock ahead 6-4 and Brayden Musgrove crossed on the stroke of half-time for an eight-point lead.
Another piece of sharp footwork by Langbridge opened up space for winger Will Nieuwenhuise to cross early in the second-half for the Pickers. Nieuwenhuise grabbed a double after pouncing on a Brock Lamb kick.
