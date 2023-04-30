The Maitland Blacks have beaten Wanderers 26-19 to cap a fast start to the Hunter Premier Rugby competition, claiming two wins from three games to start the season.
After coming off a narrow 22-19 loss at home to Hamilton, the Blacks traveled to take on Wanderers at Newcastle's No 2 Sportsground.
The Two Blues were coming off a loss to Merewether on Anzac day. The two teams play for the Headspace Cup in support of mental health awareness.
Maitland coach Luke Cunnigham said it was one of the more complete performances from his side in the last 12 months.
"It was a good result, the boys worked very hard for it...we're two from three and we're certainly very happy with where we are sitting at the moment," he said.
"The boys have improved as a team, as a collective every week over the last three weeks so it's important that we keep holding each other accountable and keep pressing forward."
Cunnigham said Riley Leadley and Pat Robards were standouts in the forward pack while he was also impressed with five-eighth Harerangi Meihana.
"No one played badly, everyone did their job and everyone looked hard for a job to do," he said.
Wanderers led early before a try to Ledley, the Two Blues leading at half-time 12-11.
In a see-sawing match, the Blacks scored a try early in the second-half before half-back Coby Wetini extended the lead with a try of his own.
Maitland will be at Townson Oval on Saturday, May 6 to play last season's premiers Merewether in another early-season test. Merewether are undefeated ahead of their match against University.
"It's another great challenge for us, Merewether are a very good side but every team is beatable so we need to play to our strengths and work hard again and I'm confident that the boys can do it again," Cunningham said.
After two away games, the Blacks will be at home for round five when they host Southern Beaches in round five at Marcellin Park.
