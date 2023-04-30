The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Blacks beat Wanderers 26-19 for fast start in Hunter Premier Rugby

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
April 30 2023 - 2:30pm
Maitland's Pat Robards playing against University last season. Robards was a standout for the Blacks in their 26-19 win over Wanderers on Saturday, April 29. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
The Maitland Blacks have beaten Wanderers 26-19 to cap a fast start to the Hunter Premier Rugby competition, claiming two wins from three games to start the season.

