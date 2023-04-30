The Maitland Blacks have beaten Wanderers 26-19 to cap a fast start to the Hunter Premier Rugby competition, claiming two wins from three games to start the season.
After coming off a narrow 22-19 loss at home to Hamilton, the Blacks traveled to take on Wanderers at Newcastle's No 2 Sportsground.
The Two Blues were coming off a loss to Merewether on Anzac day. The two teams play for the Headspace Cup in support of mental health awareness.
Maitland coach Luke Cunnigham said it was one of the more complete performances from his side in the last 12 months.
"It was a good result, the boys worked very hard for it...we're two from three and we're certainly very happy with where we are sitting at the moment," he said.
"The boys have improved as a team, as a collective every week over the last three weeks so it's important that we keep holding each other accountable and keep pressing forward."
Cunnigham said Riley Leadley and Pat Robards were standouts in the forward pack while he was also impressed with five-eighth Harerangi Meihana.
Maitland play Merewether at Townson Oval on Saturday. "It's another great challenge for us, Merewether are a very good side but every team is beatable so we need to play to our strengths and work hard again," Cunningham said.
