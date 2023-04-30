The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Saints loose first game of Black Diamond Cup season to Newcastle City

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
April 30 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Saints captain Riley Newstead marks the ball against Newcastle City in the Black Diamond Cup on Saturday, April 29. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Maitland Saints captain Riley Newstead marks the ball against Newcastle City in the Black Diamond Cup on Saturday, April 29. Picture by Peter Lorimer

The Maitland Saints have suffered their first loss of the Black Diamond Cup season after Newcastle City proved too strong on Saturday night at No 2 Sportsground, running out convincing 64-27 winners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.