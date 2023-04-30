The Maitland Saints have suffered their first loss of the Black Diamond Cup season after Newcastle City proved too strong on Saturday night at No 2 Sportsground, running out convincing 64-27 winners.
The Saints were undefeated in the Hunter-Central Coast AFL competition, heading into the round four game with wins against The Entrance-Bateau Bay, Cardiff and Nelson Bay.
The Saints started brightly against City and had an early lead when Jake McCann sent his set shot through the middle of the posts. City warmed into the game though and had a 16-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Newcastle continued their scoring before Saints forward Riley Hawes poked home a finish to keep Maitland in touch at half-time, trailing 37-14.
However, the Saints were unable to restrict the scoring as City increased their lead. A second-half highlight for the Saints was a brilliant snap goal from Jordan Haddow. Jack Woodhams kicked five goals for City.
Saints coach Dustin Spriggs said it was a good learning curve for his young side, coming up against the experienced City.
"There were probably three ten-minute passages throughout the game where we controlled the game, dominated with the footy in our final half," he said.
"The main thing we are going to work on going forward is how we delivered the ball into our forward line and our bit more intensity moving in our forward line.
"Plenty of positives there to go down by six goals to City who are no doubt going to be the benchmark of the competition and with our age range we'll definitely be looking to close the gap and improve every week."
Maitland will next play Warners Bay at Max McMahon Oval on Saturday, May 6. The Bulldogs are coming off a comprehensive win over Nelson Bay.
"We know the style of footy they like to play, they're a big side, a physical side, but we think that will play to our advantage the way we like to use and spread," Spriggs said.
"We look forward to hopefully muscling up in the contest and competing with them in there, getting some clearance wins in there and use the footy on the outside and see how they go defending that."
Spriggs said he expects Matt Guy and Ben Stewart to be available for the Warners Bay game after they both missed the match against City.
