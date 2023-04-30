Lucy Jerram scored twice in as many minutes to set up Broadmeadow's 2-1 win over New Lambton on Sunday as Maitland lost to Charlestown by the same scoreline and dropped out of the top four after NPLW Northern NSW round eight.
Adamstown rose to 13 points, one ahead of the Magpies (12), and fourth place when they came from behind to beat Mid Coast 7-1 at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday night.
Maitland then remained in fifth position after going down to Azzurri at Cooks Square Park on Sunday for their second successive defeat. They were beaten 3-2 by Rosebud in round seven.
Third-placed Charlestown were back in the winners' circle after back-to-back losses of their own to joint leaders Magic (3-1) then Newcastle Olympic (2-0).
Azzurri, who had opened the season with five straight wins, took a 1-0 lead from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time through captain Indianna Asimus after Maitland were deemed to have handballed in the 18-yard box.
Evie Horgan extended the lead to 2-0 in the 49th with a long-range effort before Mercedes McNabb finished at the back post for the hosts in the 70th after Charlestown failed to clear a free kick.
Charlestown improved to 18 points, one behind both Olympic and Magic, as they eye what will be a strengthened Eagles outfit in round nine.
New Lambton (7) will have Jets players Cassidy Davis and Lauren Allan, and possibly Tara Andrews, available for the clash at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday.
The Eagles found themselves 2-0 down early on Sunday after Jerram scored in the sixth and seventh minutes from close range. Both came after right winger Chelsea Lucas, who was tireless all game, crossed into the box.
New Lambton hit back in the 54th minute when Sarah Moore scored from the top of the box in her first outing for the club.
Newcastle Olympic were 10-0 winners over Warners Bay at Darling Street Oval on Saturday. The game was brought forward after Warners Bay forfeited the reserve-grade fixture.
Jemma House scored four goals, Marion Dunbabin produced a match brace and Rosie Copus, Laura Hall, Georgia Amess and Sophie Walmsley also got on the scoresheet.
Olympic announced over the weekend they had signed Jets goalkeeper Claire Coelho, who has retired from national league football. The 26-year-old will be available to take on Maitland next Sunday.
Zora Boskovski gave Mid Coast a 1-0 lead against Adamstown on Saturday night but Rosebud found the back of the net seven times in the second half for a scoreline that probably flattered the hosts.
Josie Morley and Charli O'Connor both scored match doubles. Courtney Anderson, Darcie O'Connor and Allia Whyte also scored.
Rosebud turned things around on the scoresheet with two goals in as many minutes early in the second half. The final two goals came in stoppage time and off corners. In all, four goals came from set-piece situations.
Points: Olympic 19, Magic 19, Azzurri 18, Adamstown 13, Maitland 12, New Lambton 7, Mid Coast 3, Warners Bay 0.
