The Maitland Mustangs Women have won four games in a row after beating the Hills Hornets 69-59 in the NBL1 East on Saturday, April 29.
The Mustangs are up to seventh on the ladder ahead of a huge clash with the Centre of Excellence at the Federation Centre on Saturday, May 6.
The Centre of Excellence have only dropped one game this season and defeated the Mustangs in round two.
Import Sydney Hunter was a standout for the Mustangs against the Hornets playing away at the Hills Basketball stadium in Sydney.
She scored 21 points with 11 rebounds and five steals. Captain Rachel Williams returned for the Mustangs after missing last week and she gathered four rebounds while also racking up seven assists.
The Mustangs were in control early before the Hornets staged a late comeback in the fourth quarter. Maitland were leading 61-42 before the late charge but were able to hold on for the win, their fifth of the season.
The Mustangs Men suffered a tight 82-76 loss to the Hornets despite racing out to a 28-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
US import Kevin Warren scored 14 points and 11 rebounds while James Hunter scored 20 with five rebounds.
Matt Gray continued his strong form from last week scoring 19 points and 10 rebounds. Gray was named NBL1 East player of the week after his 44 points and 10 rebounds against Central Coast.
The loss leaves last year's grand finalists in tenth place ahead of their crucial home match against the Centre of Excellence.
The Mustangs pushed the Centre of Excellence into over-time in round two and will be looking to get their season back on track on their home court.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.