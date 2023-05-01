The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Mustangs Women beat Hills while Men beaten in NBL1 East

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated May 1 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland's Sydney Hunter playing against Norths in round three of the NBL1 East. The Mustangs import starred as her side beat Hills on Saturday, April 29. Picture by Floyd Mallon
Maitland's Sydney Hunter playing against Norths in round three of the NBL1 East. The Mustangs import starred as her side beat Hills on Saturday, April 29. Picture by Floyd Mallon

The Maitland Mustangs Women have won four games in a row after beating the Hills Hornets 69-59 in the NBL1 East on Saturday, April 29.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.