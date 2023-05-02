The Maitland Mercury
Maitland netball community mourn loss of life members Shirley Scholes and Barry Evans

By Ben Carr
May 2 2023 - 4:30pm
Barry Evans was a valued member of West Rutherford Telarah Netball Club for over 45 years, excelling as a coach. Picture supplied
The Maitland netball community is mourning the loss of Maitland Netball Association life members Shirley Scholes and Barry Evans.

