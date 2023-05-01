The Morpeth Bulls have beaten the East Maitland Griffins 24-10 to start the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League competition undefeated.
The Southern Conference rivals met at King Edward Park on Saturday, April 29 with the Bulls running out four tries to two winners.
Hudson Bell scored two tries for the Bulls while Tye Walklate and Josh Maddox grabbed one each. Lewis Bell was perfect with the boot, landing all four conversions.
Tim Garland and Brad Nichols scored tries for the Griffins while Cint Connors kicked a penalty goal. The Hinton Hornets were defeated 42-10 by Cardiff.
Hinton v West Wallsend at West Wallsend on Saturday, May 6, at 1.30pm
East Maitland v Waratah Mayfield at King Edward Park on Saturday, May 6 at 2.30pm
Morpeth v Stockton at Stockton on Sunday, May 7 at 2.30pm
Dungog notched their first win of the season after beating Kearsley 20-4 in the C-Grade Men's North competition on Saturday, April 29.
The Warriors had the bye in round one and got their season under way on a positive note, running in three tries at Jeffery Park in Kearsley.
Maitland United were held scoreless in their clash at Fingal Bay while the Abermain Hawks got the points after the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs forfeited their home match on Friday, April 28.
The Aberglasslyn Ants had the bye.
Kearsley v Aberglasslyn at Jeffery Park on Saturday, May 6 at 2pm
Abermain v Dungog at Howe Park on Saturday, May 6 at 3pm
Kurri Kurri v Fingal Bay at Kurri Kurri Sportsground Saturday, May 6 at 3pm
Maitland United have the bye
Paterson notched their first win of the season, holding Gloucester scoreless in a 32-0 win at Paterson Sportsground on Saturday, April 29. Khobi Smith bagged a double with Clay Humbles, Tat Whaleboat, Mark Binge and Jay Smith grabbing tries in the comprehensive win.
The Raymond Terrace Magpies thrashed Aberglasslyn 70-16 while Clarence town edged out Waratah Mayfield 24-22 in a tight win.
Harrison Reid scored a double while Dane Laman, Jordan Campbell and Billy Greentree also crossed the chalk for the Cobras.
In the other game Karuah beat Tea Gardens 22-10.
Karuah v Clarence Town at Karuah on Saturday, May 6 at 2pm
Gloucester v Waratah Mayfield at Gloucester on Saturday, May 6 at 2.30pm
Aberglasslyn v Tea Gardens at Coronation Oval on Saturday, May 6 at 3pm
Paterson v Raymond Terrace at Paterson Sportsground on Saturday, May 6 at 3pm
The Morpeth Bulls are on top of the table after two rounds after beating Hamilton 20-8 on Saturday, April 29. Cheyanne Widders scored a double in the four tries to two win.
The Cessnock Goannas beat Shortland 34-4 at Cessnock Sportsground with Olivia Rostron and Nikita Blakeman scoring doubles in the win.
Clarence Town won their match at home 24-6 against Dungog.
Cessnock v Raymond Terrace at Cessnock Sportsground on Friday, May 5 at 6.30pm
Morpeth v Swansea at Swansea on Friday, May 5 at 6.30pm
Dungog v Cardiff at Cardiff on Saturday, May 6 at 2pm
Clarence Town v Awabakal at Speers Point on Sunday, May 7 at 12pm
Thornton Beresfield continued their good form in the C-Grade LLT competition beating Aberglasslyn 20-6 at Somerset Park on Satuday, April 29.
The Bears are the only undefeated team left in the competition after two rounds. West Maitland had a 22-6 win over Glendale with Courtney Hayes scoring two tries and kicking three goals.
West Maitland v Aberglasslyn at Coronation Oval on Saturday, May 6 at 2pm
Thornton Beresfield have the bye
