The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Morpeth Bulls beat East Maitland Griffins to register two wins to start season

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated May 1 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Morpeth Bulls carry the ball forward against the East Maitland Griffins at King Edward Park on Saturday, April 29. Picture by Jess Delmege
The Morpeth Bulls carry the ball forward against the East Maitland Griffins at King Edward Park on Saturday, April 29. Picture by Jess Delmege

The Morpeth Bulls have beaten the East Maitland Griffins 24-10 to start the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League competition undefeated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.