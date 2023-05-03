Former Gillieston Heights boy Nathan Bell is living his dream-come-true after publishing his debut novel.
The 36-year-old published Kings of the New Age: The Quest of Balancing Stones after three years of hard work, and said the process has changed his life.
The novel, which Mr Bell plans on being the first in a trilogy, is a post-apocalyptic epic fantasy set in the Hunter.
Mr Bell said completing the novel has been amazing for his self-confidence and mental health.
"The confidence it's given me to have finally completed a major work... I'm very proud of it," he said.
"It's given me a good sense of purpose in life. I now have this book, I've completed this book and now I can run with that and I can build a career.
"It's good for my mental health, to have purpose and have direction in life around this book.
"I'm writing a new book now, so I'm very determined to be a successful self-published author.
"I believe good mental health comes from having purpose in life."
Mr Bell is often out on Beaumont Street, Hamilton selling copies of his books to passers by, and through this has sold more than 400 copies.
"I've had a lot of positive feedback from people saying they thought the book was good," he said.
The plot follows Nate the magician in a post-atomic war Hunter Valley, where a criminal gang takes over Newcastle following the collapse of government.
In the city, leaders battle for power and there is danger around every corner.
Mr Bell credits his mentors Robert Burley and Brooke Forbes at Tighes Hill mental health service Rely-Ability with helping him stay on track and get the novel published.
"That mentorship gave me a lot of discipline around writing," he said.
"Mentoring gave me structure and organisation. If it wasn't for those mentors, I probably wouldn't have had as much structure or order around what I was doing, and they gave me good advice about how to develop characters and plot as well."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
