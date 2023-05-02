Hundreds flocked to The Bradford Hotel on Anzac Day to spend the day with friends and try their luck in a round of two-up.
After a morning of commemoration, the crowd was in good spirits as they enjoyed some time in the sun.
Two-up is celebrated as an ANZAC tradition, with troops in World War I famously playing the lively game.
It is played in clubs and pubs around NSW only on Anzac Day under the Gambling (Two-up) Act 1998.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
