Review of Maitland Repertory Theatre's latest production Rumours by Maitland artist and writer Dr Genevieve Graham.
As the lights rise on the stage of Rumours we are instantly off and racing with stress levels rising.
Without giving too much away this hilarious Neil Simon's play is set within the dinner party that goes terribly wrong.
Four power couples have gathered to celebrate a 10th wedding anniversary that quickly becomes a bed of lies and an attempt to save face.
Neil Simon is an American master playwright who also wrote the Tony Award winning The Odd Couple. At Maitland Repertory Theatre, Robert Comber has done a marvellous job of directing the laughs on a small stage.
I laughed constantly, as I watched the actors fritter and stomp about the set their blood pressure rising. I wasn't alone with other audience members unable to contain their joy and even a smile or two creeping across the actors faces as they watched each other perform.
The script is incredibly witty with some high-end jokes that match the characters perfectly. It's the actor's execution of the script that lifts the story and is to be commended.
In particular Rhiannon McDonald and Matt Robinson who play Claire and Leonard Cummings.
They completely embody the BMW driving, tennis club snob personas of their characters. They commanded the stage with their married couple banter and rumour spreading cheek.
The set does remind me of a 90's sitcom backdrop with a Hi-Fi system to boot. In this way the set doesn't quite fit the high end class of the charters portrayed.
However, the costumes have saved the day with snappily dressed men and women dripping with silk and diamonds. I'm transported right back into the snobby and well-to-do crowd.
The joy of watching this play comes from the hilarity of trying to save face, keeping track of a web of lies and watching the characters' stories become a hole that they all fall into, that gets deeper and deeper.
It's a strange occurrence where you find yourself watching actors playing characters who are also acting within the play. It's a comical layering that adds to the absurdity of the interactions and situations they find themselves in.
It's wonderful coming into this play not knowing what to expect from the storyline.
The stage is awash with characters seeking to forget their troubles with subterfuge and alcohol.
Even if they don't want it, all parties must come to an end. The audience can just sit back and watch the story unravel and slowly implode.
The rumours are true and by seeing this play you'll have a romping good time.
Rumours at Maitland Repertory Theatre
Rumours, directed by Robert Comber, opened at Maitland Repertory Theatre on Friday, April 26 and runs for six more shows until Sunday, May 14.
The cast:
Tickets are $30 or $25 concession, and can be purchased at www.mrt.org.au or by calling 02 4933 7266 between 12pm and 8pm.
Performances are on evenings at 8pm on Friday, May 5, Saturday, May 6, Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13.
There are two matinees at 2pm on Sunday, May 7 and Sunday, May 14.
